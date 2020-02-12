Miele Triflex Cordless Vacuum Cleaner enters the competition

When it comes to vacuum cleaners, Dyson is the first name that comes to mind. It is one of the more popular brands in the market today because of the cordless vacuum technology. It’s not the only company offering such. Miele has just introduced a new cordless vacuum cleaner that any clean freak will love.

Miele has introduced the Triflex Cordless Vacuum Cleaner. It boasts a 3-in-1 design and is said to be the most versatile unit from Miele to date. If you followed the products that were shown off at IFA 2019 last year, you may remember this one. The product line has arrived ten years after Dyson released its cordless line but this is very much welcome.

Miele Joins the Cordless Game

Any competition is good as the consumers will benefit from the newly available products and services. The new premium version of the Miele vacuum cleaner is joining the bandwagon with its $900 price tag (£699)—also expensive like those from Dyson. It will be out in the UK this February.

The Miele Triflex Cordless Vacuum Cleaner has yet to prove itself in the business. It is said to offer up to 60 minutes (one hour) of cleaning time but probably on the lowest setting. It is powered by a replaceable lithium-ion battery from Varta.

Miele Triflex Vacuum Shows the Power of Three

The Miele Triflex pro version includes an additional battery. It includes a HEPA filter that traps about 99% of dust particles.

The Miele Triflex Cordless Vacuum Cleaner delivers an innovative 3-in-1 design. Its Vortex technology offers more power plus an optimized streamlined airflow. The latter allows hygienic and powerful vacuum cleaning performance.

It comes with an intelligent Multi Floor XXL electro brush that is extra-wider so you can clean larger areas up to 2690 sq. ft. (250 sq. m.) The vacuum is lightweight so you can even use it for ceilings. It is also easy handling so it is good for some quick cleaning.