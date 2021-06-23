Naim’s Solstice special edition turntable will burn a hole in your pocket

If you love the authenticity of vinyl, turntables are arguably a treat. For all audiophiles, Naim Audio is launching it first turntable, which should definitely get you excited.

The special edition turntable has been developed by Naim in collaboration with German turntable specialists Clearaudio. The high-end turntable has been designed to look and sound equally good. Naim has a reputation for delivering great audio and the turntable will in all likeliness live up to the user’s expectation.

The special edition turntable

Dubbed Solstice special edition turntable, it is part of the British audio company’s Solstice Collection, and is designed to mark its 50th year anniversary. It is truly high-end and leverages the Clearaudio’s immense experience with record players.

Available in gorgeous black and silver colorway the Solstice is made in 47-layer wooden plinth with various levels of mechanical decoupling, which blocks vibrations and minimizes noise. While the Solstice’s deck, arm and cartridge are manufactured by Clearaudio, the exclusively designed turntable’s phono stage and power supply are done by Naim itself.

Pricing and availability

The Naim Solstice special edition turntable will go on sale later this summer for $20,000. But for serious audiophiles, the record player is already available for pre-order in the UK for £16,000 (roughly $22,000).

Being a special edition device, only 500 of these turntables will be ever made. And to add to your enthusiasm, Solstice will ship with a Naim Records True Stereo album, which comprises songs for the brand’s record labels recorded in True Stereo and specially done on vinyl.