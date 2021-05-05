New Balance Japan Made In USA 1300 gets zipped up in Black

New Balance is slowly becoming a sneakerhead favorite. Some people will say New Balance sneakers look basically the same but we beg to disagree. Like most shoe brands and silhouettes or sneakers, New Balance comes up with different designs and colorways. The latest is something simple and neutral but greatly offers a look you won’t forget.

New Balance Japan has made a new version of the Made In USA 1300. It’s mainly set in black but it boasts a removable zipper panel. That’s what makes the pair memorable. Instead of just shoelaces and eyelets, you also have a zipper.

A New Twist for New Balance

You can choose whether you want the pair zipped up or with the regular shoelaces. You can remove the zipper panel if you wand use the shoelaces instead.

The New Balance Japan Made In USA 1300 features a tonal tongue tag. There’s black suede in most part of the shoes—the sidewalls, “N” logo, toecap, and heel quarter. The toebox and collars are made of leather.

New Balance Made In USA 1300 Design

The New Balance Made In USA 1300 features a clean white midsole. You can see the ENCAP logo on the side so you know the sneakers offer the right support and comfort.







The pair is now available on New Balance Japan’s website. Price tag reads ¥39,600 JPY which is about $360.