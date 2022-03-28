Omega x Swatch MoonSwatch: Affordable Speedmaster Moonwatch with Bioceramic case

The supreme space watch meets affordable Swiss genius as Omega and Swatch partner to offer eleven exciting collaborative models of the Speedmaster Moonwatch they call the “MoonSwatch.”

A wholesome recreation of the Omega’s quintessential space watch, these are quartz watches with distinctive Bioceramic cases. What really makes things interesting is that these $260 watches cost a fraction of what the original Speedmaster does, which starts at roughly $6,500.

The look and feel

The MoonSwatch, as mentioned, features Swatch’s proprietary Bioceramic material and it comes with the classic asymmetrical 42mm case as the Omega Speedmaster. The watches feature iconic design elements like the ‘dot over ninety’ on the tachymeter scale and the evocative subdials from the Omega watch.

Each of the eleven models in the Bioceramic MoonSwatch Collection is named after planetary bodies making it a must-have for all types of space buffs and collectors alike.

Dials and more

Playful tributes to the planets, the watches share Omega x Swatch branding at 12 o’clock. The Speedmaster and MoonSwatch logos are scrambled midway through the dial, while the subdials and the circular outer ring of the dial complement the sharp lug design.

Each Bioceramic MoonSwatch features Dream Big – Fly High – Explore The Universe – Reach For The Planets, on the caseback along with an image of the planetary body that inspires the particular timepiece.

Making the iconic design of the Speedmaster Moonwatch accessible to fans, the MoonSwatch is not a limited edition and is now available in select Swatch Stores.