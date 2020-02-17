New IWC Portugieser Chronograph in six variations and new in-house Automatic Chronograph Movement

With more than two decades of classy workmanship under their belt, the IWC Portugieser Chronograph is one of the most recognizable watches that we have seen. The design is very sporty and the product lineup is very edgy as well as classy. If you think about it most watches in this collection, or at least the average ones, have a standard calibre from Valjoux or Sellita under their dials.

However, for a change we see an in-house movement being crafted for the limited edition of exclusive Portugieser Chronograph watches. It makes complete sense for IWC to come out in stainless steel versions for this collection. Essentially, we see four stainless steel washers and two 18k 5N gold watches.

Powering the watchers is a new Caliber 69355 automatic movement. If you are expecting a lot many changes in the 2020 collection, let me burst your bubble, and make you aware that only a few upgrades have been made.

The 2020 IWC Portugieser Chronograph

Keeping the design cues intact, the watchmakers have kept the models relevant to the classic Portugieser look. What I mean by this, is that we have a case that measures 41 mm and a supporting sapphire displayed back that allows you to admire the new calibre 69355 and it’s amazing design.

An uncluttered dial has always been the USP of a classic Portugieser. We see that aspect continue with this collections dial. You have a choice when it comes to the signature cut off applied numerals at 12 o’clock and 6 o’clock, because you can pick it up in white, charcoal gray or Sunburst blue. The nautical inspired white style complements the blue hands and at this point it makes complete sense to appreciate gray dial with the gold hands and numerals on it.

Keeping it classy under the dial

It’s time now to appreciate the manufacture calibre 69355 automatic chronograph movement found in this beautiful watch. Delving a little bit deeper into its background, you will realize that it is based on the calibre 69000 series and is found in the Pilot and Ingenieur series of watches. The finishing on the calibre is remarkable and the radial Côtes de Genève stand out.

The custom-signed skeleton rotor gives the new movement the power to work for 46 hours nonstop. I like the pairing of the straps with the dials in all the six watches. For example the luxe alligator leather strap matches the accent of the dial styles in navy black and deep mahogany brown.

The IWC Reference 3716 Portugieser Chronograph and steel version is available for $7,950 where is the 18 karat gold version notches up to $17,800.