Adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 ready in Mono Mist

Kanye West was rumored to be wearing Nike last week but that doesn’t mean it’s over between the rapper and Adidas. We don’t think there is a strain between the two as there are more Yeezy Boosts to anticipate.

Almost every month, we feature new Yeezy designs here. There was the Adidas YEEZY BOOST 380 Alien Blue , Adidas YEEZY BOOST 700 Sun, and the Adidas YEEZY BOOST V2 Black Red. Of course, there was also the Adidas YEEZY Foam Runner Mineral Blue.

Adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 gets a new colorway

The signature YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 from Kanye West and Adidas Originals is getting a new colorway. Well, it’s mainly neutral but perfect for those looking for simpler tones. The new “Mono Mist” version is part of the YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 Mono Pack.

The Adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 Mono Mist boasts the usual Primeknit upper Yeezys are known for. The upper appears to show a skeleton design inside. It’s actually made from fine woven mesh.

Adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 Mono Mist Design

The pair has some brownish tones with a darker pattern on the side. You may not easily spot it but the side stripe is almost purple. The brown eyelets come with round laces that have been directly threaded through the Primeknit upper.

The pair comes with the signature semi translucent BOOST sole unit, a sand-colored webbing heel tab, and a fabric lining around the collar of the shoe.

The YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 Mono Mist can be availed on the CONFIRMED app but you have to sign-up and hope you get a chance. The price is set at £180 GBP which is around $254 in the US. At the moment, we only know it will be ready in the UK.