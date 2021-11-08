Nike ACG Air Mowabb Off Noir will be dropping soon

Here is a new Nike pair that we believe will sell fast: the Nike ACG Air Mowabb Off Noir. The new colorway is just perfect for this classic silhouette that has actually hit its 30th birthday.

Three decades of the Nike ACG Air Mowabb means this style has proven to be timeless. But of course, a more modern version is always welcome. The Off Noir colorway is the latest from the top sports brand. There is some retro feel that has remained so you can’t miss the classic style.

Nike ACG Air Mowabb Off Noir

The Nike ACG Air Mowabb Off Noir is more on the dark side. It bears a slight air of minimalism with the muted tones with the black and olive green accents.

The mid-cut pair comes with perforated toe boxes, nubuck side panels, ankle booties, and heel cage—most of them mainly in Off Noir. The collars have some olive green accents. The small Swooshes are also in olive green.

Nike ACG Air Mowabb Off Noir Design

In some areas, you will see the Nike Air branding (heel) plus the triangle ACG logo. The tongue also features another logo. The midsole shows a speckled design in dark gray and black background.







Nike ACG Air Mowabb Off Noir is priced at $160. The pair will be available soon but no official launch date has been finalized yet.