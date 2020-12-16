Reebok I3 Motorsports Street Sleigh footwear ready in bold red, black colorway

This may not exactly be designed for Christmas but this season, any red-hued colorway can be considered cheerful. Reebok has recently introduced the I3 Motorsports “Street Sleigh” collection which is a collaboration between Allen Iversion and the sports brand. The line includes new footwear and apparel that can be perfect for both motocross bikers and basketball enthusiasts.

The NBA point guard has once again dipped his toes into designing. The collection combines influences from both basketball and motocross. There are two footwear styles available: the Classic Leather Legacy and the Reebok Question Mid.

Classic Reebok Combines Basketball and Motocross

The Classic Leather Legacy features red leather upper and black soles plus glossy mudguards. This one features leather overlays and leather heel tabs. The red and black contrast looks perfect enough for Santa to wear this time of the year.

The Reebok Question Mid features the same red and black colorway with white accents. The full grain leather build is in deep black. The midsoles and overlays are in “Rich Red”. On the heel and mid-foot are some branding and Iverson’s “3” insignia. The glossy red finish completes the look.

Reebok Street Sleigh Capsule for Everyone

The Reebok Question Mid will be sold for $140. The pair will also be available in full family sizes. Meanwhile, the Classic Leather Legacy will be more affordable at $80. Sorry kids but this will only be out in adult sizes.







Reebok is also selling matching apparel T-shirts and hoodies. If you’re a fan of Iverson from years back and even up to now, you will love this collection. If you’re just looking for more Christmas-themed sneakers, well, the red-and-black colorway may be good enough.