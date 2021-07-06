Hublot rolls out summer exclusive Big Bang Unico in turquoise aluminum

Hublot always has something interesting for the summer. Last year the watchmaker introduced the Big Bang Unico Sky Blue watch, which didn’t just impress with its vibrant color combination but also ranked high on style and substance.

To match the last year’s offering, Hublot has announced the Big Bang Unico Summer watch in new turquoise anodized aluminum. Designed to breathe fresh air into the summer days, the watch is highly colorful and presented in aluminum it is a big take on the model otherwise outfitted in titanium and ceramic.

The look and feel

Big Bang Unico Summer has a very attractive anodized teal dial, built within a modular case with titanium mid-case to generate the summer vibe. In contrast to the Big Bang Unico Sky Blue’s 45mm case, the new Hublot summer timepiece features a 42mm Unico case, which given its decent size, has a more unisex approach.

More appealing about the watch in the skeleton dial that has been a weakness of Hublot collectors, and the company has chosen to go ahead with the winning formula here as well. The movement below the sapphire crystal is not only visible from the front, the unobstructed view of the HUB1280 wheel-actuated flyback chronograph movement is also possible through the see-through caseback. It offers the watch a 72 hour power reserve.

Pricing and more

The caseback is where things become slightly different. It features brushed, matte gray contrast to the otherwise turquoise casing and matching straps of the watch. That said, the Big Bang Unico Summer comes on an interchangeable turquoise nylon strap with hook & loop closure and anodized aluminum buckle. It also comes with a choice of turquoise rubber strap for times when you may want to test the 100 meter water-resistance of the watch.

Hublot’s new Big Bang Unico Summer edition in turquoise aluminum is now available exclusively through the company’s website for $20,900. You’ll have to double up if you want to own one of these gorgeous timepieces since Hublot is going to make 200 examples only.