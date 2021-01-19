Nike Air Force 1, Nike Air Max 90 St. Patrick’s Day colorway unveiled

In about a couple of months, most of the world will celebrate almost a year of lockdown. We can’t really say if that’s something to celebrate but you can just always think it’s St. Patrick’s Day. If you’re into this holiday, we only suggest two ways to celebrate: the new Nike Air Force 1 and Nike Air Max 90 in St. Patrick’s Day colors.

Obviously, the pairs are set in green and white. The color is mainly vibrant green plastered on white bases. The green shades are used generously on two of Nike’s most popular sillhouttes— the Air Max 90 and the Air Force 1.

Nike Air Force 1 St. Patrick’s Day

This classic silhoutte has been redesigned with the green and white color palette. The pair looks fresh. It’s soothing to the eyes especially if green is your favorite color.

The leather panels are dark green which is also the same color as the main outer sole. The eyelets are also dark green similar to what you see on the rear quarter and toecap. A lighter green Nike Swoosh is a perfect complement on the heel tab.







The midsole and center sidewall panel are also in light green. It’s something like lime green that looks really good with the white base. The rear quarter also shows a debossed clover design also found on the Air Max 90’s mudguards.

Nike Air Max 90 St. Patrick’s Day

The St. Patrick’s Day version of the Nike Air Max 90 uses the same colorway. The dark green details are obvious on the tongue, upper, and the lateral. The Air sole unit is transluscent just below the golden Air Max logo. The toebox is white mesh which somehow gives that softer look.







Nike has not announced an official release date. We believe the pairs will be available in March or just before St. Patrick’s Day. Their price tags could read $110 and $150 for the Air Force 1 and the Air Max 90, respectively.