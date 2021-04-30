Nike Air Jordan 4 White Oreo 2021 dropping soon, here’s when

The world will never run out of ideas for Air Jordan. We have probably featured dozens of iterations here but we still get excited every time a new design is dropped. Sometimes, even a new colorway is enough to make sneakerheads plan their next purchase.

The Air Jordan 4 is perhaps one of the more memorable Air Jordan pairs we know. We have seen several pairs like those Union x Air Jordan 4 and that Off-White x Air Jordan 4 WMNS “Sail”. This time, it gets a simpler version but one that will make you dunk.

Air Jordan 4 White Tech Grey is one clean iteration

It may not be a basketball slam dunk—just a classic Oreo dunk. You see, this Nike Air Jordan 4 White Oreo is enough to make you crave for your favorite cookies and cream and a glass of milk. The white Oreo colorway may be good for those who like pieces that are neutral or minimalist.

Everything about the Air Jordan 4 White Oreo is simple. The uppers are composed of premium white tumbled leather. The mesh is also white. Some accents are shown on the midsole and eyelets as there are specks in Cement Grey.

Air Jordan 4 White Oreo Design

As with most Air Jordan pairs, this one shows the famous Jumpman logo on the tongue and inside (flipped AIR JORDAN text). Some branding are also found on the insole and outside. A grey sockliner will greet you as you open the tongue.

The Nike Air Jordan 4 White Oreo 2021 will be available beginning June 19. That’s less that two months from today. That’s enough time for you to order or decide if you want the $190 pair.