Off-White x Air Jordan 4 WMNS “Sail” to go on sale on July 25

Virgil Abloh’s Off-White and Nike partnership continues in 2020 and this year it is a little grander. While we still await the Off-White x Air Jordan 1 ‘Canary Yellow’– a sneaker echoing the classic Air Jordan, and of course the Nike Air Rubber Dunk – the collaboration is already mulling a Off-White x Air Jordan 4 WMNS “Sail” silhouette and this one is closest to a release date amid the three.

The sneaker has dropped on the Nike website with official images for us to see. The listing reveals all the details of the cream-colored shoe that is going to get many craving for the pair. If you have a woman in your life who you’d want to gift this Abloh’s deconstructed creation, you should mark your calendar for July 25, which is when the pair will be officially released.

The cream silhouette









Recently, an Abloh autographed men’s model of the Off-White x Air Jordon 4 “Sail” was auctioned in a private bidding. It was sold for any incredible £150,000 GBP (approximately $187,000). All proceeds were donated to organizations supporting Black Lives Matter. Now this women variant with full-grain leather and grind mesh upper accentuated by clear textile for subtle modernity will be one to watch out for.

The pair will be available in limited quantity. Going by its appearance, it is going to sell out like hot cake. The uniqueness of the iconic Air Jordan 4 is enhanced by all-caps callouts on the laces, Air cushioning, and the AIR lettering on the medial side. The finishing touches are presented by exposed foam on the collar and the Off-White zip tie.

Pricing and availability

According to the Nike website, the Off-White x Air Jordan 4 “Sail” in white and cream colorway will go on sale on July 25. As informed, it will be available in limited supply therefore it is important to mark your calendar if you want a pair.

You can also sign up online on the website to get notified when the sneakers drop. This creamy pair of shoes will retail for $200 and will come in a range of sizes ranging right from 3.5 to 16.5.