Instagrammer skates in two Union x Air Jordan 4 colorways, one on each foot

It’s not every day that you see a person wearing two colorways of a silhouette at the same time, one on each foot. When someone does pull off something like that – for a gimmick or promotion – he is ought to become a point of discussion.

Case in point is Erik Arteaga aka Bam Margiela/burberry.erry– Instagram handle – who has uploaded footage of him skating wearing a shoe each of the Union x Air Jordan 4 “Off-Noir” and the Union x Air Jordan 4 Retro “Guava Ice”.

The flaunt

As noted by Hypebeast, this “mix and match” of the highly coveted sneakers has been put to test by the ‘young skater.’ The video clip shows him pulling off an array of tricks that take the shoes through some durability testing, along with a 360-degree view of the sneaker.

Burberry.erry likes to keep the look in his on-foot trials of the new shoes very simply. And this continues in this video demonstration as well. The skater can be seen in bootcut black jeans and a T-shirt. Shoes at their own place, it’s his spiked hair that garnered most of my attention.

A fresh silhouette

Union’s restructured collaboration with Jordan Brand in 2020 has brought forth the Union x Air Jordan 4 “Off-Noir” and the Union x Air Jordan 4 Retro “Guava Ice”. These pairs are a follow-up of the Air Jordan 1, and feature a non-traditional low tongue, which can be unfolded for the classic feel.

The sneakers are built from suede and mesh and are priced at $250. You can grab a pair from Union locations and select retail outlets.