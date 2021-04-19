Nike Air Jordan 5 Low WINGS Class of 2020-2021 dropping soon for the graduates

Here is another Jordan Brand design we want to get and add to our collection. Not because we’re part of the class of 2020-2021 but mainly because this school year has been challenging not only for all students around the world but also for their parents and the educators.

Nike’s Jordan Brand is introducing a new design of the Air Jordan 5 low. This follows the Air Jordan 5 Raging Bull we just saw a few weeks ago. As for the new Air Jordan 5 Low WINGS “Class of 2020-2021”, this pair offers a slightly minimalist aesthetic with the simple black and gray colorway.

Air Jordan 5 Ready for the Graduating Class

The new Air Jordan pair gets an oomph with the embroidered gold details. There is the “20/21” branding on the lateral plus the gold Jumpman logo on the tongue. The uppers are set in black nylon and finished off with soft leather overlays.

Some more gold details are seen on the forefoot teeth panels on top of icy translucent outsoles. On the insoles are more gold details You will also notice graduation tassels and special WINGS hangtags.

Air Jordan 5 Low WINGS Design

The sneakers will remind us of Michael Jordan’s work with the WINGS Scholarship Program. The pair isn’t the first design to honor the students and teachers but we think this is very special considering education is being challenged in this extraordinary time.

The Nike Air Jordan 5 Low WINGS Class of 2020-2021 will be available this coming May for $175—just in time for the end of classes and graduation ceremonies. Check out Nike.com and select retail stores.