Nike Air Max 1 LV8 ‘Obsidian’ looks intriguing

Following the sneakers in ‘Spiral Sage’ and ‘Mystic Dates’ colorway, Nike has launched its latest LV8 version of the Air Max 1 dressed in ‘Obsidian’ colorway.

Nike Air Max 1 lineup highlights the traditional designs of the late 80s. The silhouette merges the street trends with performance sneaker forming a smooth classic running shoe. The term LV8 ‘elevate’ means to upgrade and raise the sole a little higher than the regular sneakers – lifting up your style to “just do it.”

Nike Air Max 1 LV8 ‘Obsidian’

The sneaker is fabricated in white leather with wolf grey overlay. The highlights are the prominent ‘Obsidian’ color mudguards, the mid-foot swoosh, logo on the tongue, and the ankle branding.

The sneaker features a padded low-cut collar for a sleek appearance and a comfortable feel. Being a custom lace closer, it comes with an enhanced Nike Air Max lightweight underfoot cushioning unit and a premium rubber outsole offering excellent traction.

An all rounder

Thesneaker was originally designed as a performance running shoe. However the Air Max comfort makes the pair perfect to hit the street to make an active style statement.

The classic white and gray stitched overlay reminds one of the OG runners. Nike Air Max 1 LV8 ‘Obsidian’ is allegedly retailing at selected stores for $140 and we expect a more prominent release at Nike.com very soon.