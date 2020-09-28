Richard Mille releases limited-edition RM 27-04 Tourbillon Rafael Nadal

One of the most long standing sporting partnerships between watchmakers and tennis stars is that shared by Richard Mille and Rafeal Nadal. This sweat sponsorship journey which kicked off in 2010 completes its 10 years this year, and in celebration, the Swiss watchmaker has introduced a new watch.

On the occasion of the 10 anniversary, Richard Mille has unveiled the new RM 27-04 Tourbillon Rafael Nadal featuring an exquisite carbon-titanium case and shock-resistant tourbillon.

New iteration of RM 27-04 series

Made from a new ultra-lightweight titanium and carbon composite material called TitaCarb, this anniversary-edition watch features a 38.4mm by 47.25mm case, and weighs only 30g. The skeletonized dial of this tourbillon watch is woven with steel cables like the guts of a tennis racket – perfectly symbolizing the purpose of the watch outrightly.

The watch may appear delicate but it is made shock resistant and can be taken to the tennis court. Reportedly it has a suspended movement that can withstand up to 12,000 Gs of impact. The interwoven dial of the watch is complete with arrow hands for minutes and hour.

More details

The limited edition Richard Mille RM 27-04 Tourbillon Rafael Nadal features a hand wound caliber RM27-04 suspended just under the woven dial and is visible through the sapphire display case back. The movement beats at 21,600 bph and provides 38 hours of power reserve.

Interestingly the mainspring at 1 o’clock rotates once every six hours for enhanced performance, while the tourbillon at 7 o’clock ticks the watch with utmost precision in all conditions.

Water-resistant up to 50 meters, the Richard Mille RM 27-04 Tourbillon Rafael Nadal is paired with a blue fabric strap lined with black leather. The watch will be limited to only 50 exclusive pieces with each going for $1,050,000.