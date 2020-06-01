Nike Air Zoom Alphafly NEXT% racing shoe available from June 2

When last year in Vienna, Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge finished 42km in an unbelievable time of 1 hour 59 minutes 40 seconds to become the first long-distance runner to cover the marathon in under two hours; second thing people noticed after the clock was the Nike sneakers that Eliud wore.

It was the prototype of the Nike Air Zoom Alphafly NEXT% – a premier racing shoe from the brand. The shoe is now official and is packed with state-of-the-art technology and innovation making it well-engineered footwear to help athletes break barriers.

Nike Air Zoom Alphafly NEXT%

Alphafly NEXT% – ‘an ultimate meeting of sports science and powerful design,’ is made to enable athletes/marathon runners shatter records. For this, the shoe is built around a carbon fiber plate and features two ultra-responsive Zoom Air pods in the forefoot and ZoomX foam addition in the heel.

While the Zoom Air pods deliver more comfort the ZoomX foam provides more responsiveness and makes the footwear extremely lightweight. The look is completed by an ultra-breathable, lightweight Flyknit upper.

Price and availability

The fascinatingly designed Nike Air Zoom Alphafly NEXT% is now official and is slated to start retailing on June 2 on Nike website and other retail outlets. It will be priced at about $250.

If you are interested in owning a shoe that is tailor-made for world-class runners – you can get a pair in black, lime blast, and valerian blue colors.