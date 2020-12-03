Nike, Drake collaboration brings new NOCTA sub-label

Even if you are not fan of Drake, you cannot deny the fact the Grammy-Award winning entertainer has made it big in show business. He deserves the honor he’s been receiving. He matters and there is a reason why Nike decided to do a collaboration with him.

NOCTA is a new sub-label under Nike. The sports brand and the musician have been working on a collaborative project. The line is said to be inspired by Drake’s creative process that is nocturnal in nature.

New Streetwear from the Sporstwear Label

Last year, we featured Drake teaming up with Brent Hocking for the Exclusive Mod Seléction Champagne. This time, there is the NOCTA collection that shows off Drake’s passion for street fashion. It’s a brand of streetwear under the sportswear powerhouse that has supported the rapper eversince.

Drake described the line as a realization of his thoughts and things he had hoped for. He said, “NOCTA is about creating something for people on the move. People who want functional, comfortable fits that are adaptable from one environment to the next.” This collaboration with Nike is a dream come true for him.

Rapping Ready for Winter with Drake

The announcement only includes the drop date: December 18. The items will be available on Nike’s webstore on the said schedule and maybe on Nocta.com too. Neither Nike nor Drake has revealed any other images of the pieces except for the yellow jacket Drake is seen wearing and the black puffer jackets in one photo.

There is no official list of items to be sold but it can be assumed, based on Drake’s words, that there will be jackets, tracksuits, and gloves. The timing of the release is just perfect as the cold season is here. Drake mentioned growing up in a culture where wearing Nike Tech Fleece, gloves, and hats were a uniform for most people. He wants to bring such culture and “bring the best to it”.