Supreme x Dr. Martens 5-Eye Shoe ready in three new designs

Supreme has teamed up with another important shoe brand. No, it’s not Nike this time. The collaboration is with Dr. Martens for Spring/Summer 2021.

The Supreme x Dr. Martens team-up is something to be excited about by fans of both companies. We have seen quite a few Supreme collabs and featured them here. Two Dr. Martens collections have also been seen.

Dr. Martens 5-Eye Shoe Gets the Supreme Treatment

We remember the Dr. Martens x Suicoke collaboration that included two sandals ready for the summer and the Dr. Martens x Keith Haring Collection. As for Supreme, we have seen its projects with Nike— the Supreme x Nike Air Max Plus and the Supreme x Nike Air Force 1.

The Supreme versions of Dr. Martens’ classic shoes are available in three colorways. There’s the Zebra, Orange, and Black Supreme x Dr. Martens 5-Eye Shoe. This particular silhouette is similar in many ways to the 3989 and 1461 but offers better traction with the treaded outsole.







Supreme x Dr. Martens 5-Eye Shoe Design

The shoes all come with AirWair cushioning. They also feature vintage smooth leather for the Orange and Black’s uppers. The Zebra boasts ponyhair uppers.











Supreme x Dr. Martens’ 5-Eye Shoe for SS21 will be ready this coming April 8 in key markets such as Los Angeles, New York, Paris, and London. Japan will get the designs on the 10th of April.