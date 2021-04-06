Footwear

Supreme x Dr. Martens 5-Eye Shoe ready in three new designs

April 6, 2021

Supreme has teamed up with another important shoe brand. No, it’s not Nike this time. The collaboration is with Dr. Martens for Spring/Summer 2021. 

The Supreme x Dr. Martens team-up is something to be excited about by fans of both companies. We have seen quite a few Supreme collabs and featured them here. Two Dr. Martens collections have also been seen. 

Dr. Martens 5-Eye Shoe Gets the Supreme Treatment

Supreme Dr. Martens 5-Eye Shoe Collaboration Zebra

We remember the Dr. Martens x Suicoke collaboration that included two sandals ready for the summer and the Dr. Martens x Keith Haring Collection. As for Supreme, we have seen its projects with Nike— the Supreme x Nike Air Max Plus and the Supreme x Nike Air Force 1.  

The Supreme versions of Dr. Martens’ classic shoes are available in three colorways. There’s the Zebra, Orange, and Black Supreme x Dr. Martens 5-Eye Shoe. This particular silhouette is similar in many ways to the  3989 and 1461 but offers better traction with the treaded outsole. 

  • Supreme Dr. Martens 5-Eye Shoe Zebra

Supreme x Dr. Martens 5-Eye Shoe Design 

Supreme Dr. Martens 5-Eye Shoe 2021 Collab Orange

The shoes all come with AirWair cushioning. They also feature vintage smooth leather for the Orange and Black’s uppers. The Zebra boasts ponyhair uppers. 

Supreme x Dr. Martens’ 5-Eye Shoe for SS21 will be ready this coming April 8 in key markets such as Los Angeles, New York, Paris, and London. Japan will get the designs on the 10th of April. 

