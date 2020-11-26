Nike Kobe 5 Protro released in ever-iconic “Bruce Lee” colorway

Nike Kobe 5 is a fine, low basketball shoe largely popular with NBA players. At its launch, it was the lightest basketball shoes from Nike, designed like Black Mamba wanted it – low in stature to permit sudden lateral movement on the court.

The OG Kobe 5 Protro was expected to make a comeback this year and now it’s evident, the Kobe 5 Proto “Bruce Lee” that celebrates the basketball legend and the martial artist’s grit and passion is making a much-deserved revival after a decade. The pair features Nike’s Flywire technology throughout the upper and is fitted with a foam midsole.

Iconic “Bruce Lee” colorway

Reportedly Nike is bringing back the Kobe 5 Protro in the iconic “Bruce Lee” colorway and a neutral alternate that surfaced earlier this year. The sneaker will be sold in black and yellow colorway, along with white and black alternative featuring subtle marks of yellow.

The Bruce Lee theme was made popular by Kobe with the release of the original Nike Zoom Kobe V. On the same lines, the new Nike Kobe 5 Protro “Bruce Lee” features yellow and black upper which is a tribute to Bruce Lee’s one-piece jumpsuit in ‘Game of Death.’ On the lateral side, the shoe features red scratches, which rekindle the memory of the final fight scene from ‘Enter the Dragon.’

The “alternate” and availability

The likely neutral white and black alternate continues with the same design aesthetics with difference on the colorway. The Kobe 5 Protro “Bruce Lee” alternate has black upper and midsection, while the rest of the shoe appears in black with slight yellow on the collar lining.

Nike Kobe 5 Protro “Bruce Lee” in yellow and black has been released and the sneaker is available at select retailers including Goat and Nike starting at $180. If you had been awaiting the “Bruce Lee” Kobe 5 Protro since it was first teased to make a comeback – the time is here – go out and own it.