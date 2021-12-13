Nike LeBron 19 Christmas Sneakers dropping soon

A new Nike LeBron pair is expected to be revealed on or before Christmas day. It won’t be set in red or green or gold but the colors will be vibrant in most parts.

Rumor has it the Nike LeBron 19 will be worn by LeBron James at the annual Christmas Day games of the NBA. The next colorway will be cool to the eyes—a combination of aqua blue, yellow, and pink accents.

Nike LeBron 19 Christmas Sneakers

What will make the pair more Christmas-y are the Christmas lights on the Dunkman logos. The Swooshes also show some Christmas lights.

At first glance, the Swoosh looks like a sleigh but it’s not. It’s simply a red Swoosh decked with Christmas lights.

Nike LeBron 19 Design

Under the heels, you will see a dual-chambered Max Air. You will also see the LeBron James logo underneath.







The Nike Lebron 19 Christmas release will be available for $200. The pair will be available online and on select Nike retailers. Official launch will happen later this month.