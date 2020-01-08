Adidas YEEZY 700 V3 “Alvah” arriving very soon

This is probably music to your ears so here goes: there is a new Yeezy pair in town. The Adidas YEEZY 700 V3 “Alvah” is the latest to be added to your collection. We’re not gonna ask how many Yeezy pairs you have now but this one is something you don’t want to skip.

The official images have already dropped. The next good news we know you want is when the shoes are officially dropping. The pair isn’t colorful nor attractive but its classic, triple-black design is what makes it a winner. It’s not boring. It’s something classy that you now have an excuse to wear sneakers during formal events.

Yeezy Come, Yeezy Go

The Adidas YEEZY 700 V3 “Alvah” comes with an RPU dynamic cage overlay that matches the striped monofilament black technical mesh base. The all-black Alvah version comes with a traditional lacing system, suede toe cap, and a glow-in-the-dark cage. The 3M interwoven padded tongue has some reflective details but they are hidden by the lace.

Each shoe conforms to the shape of the wearer’s foot. There is a black neoprene sock liner for extra protection but the EVA foam (not BOOST) midsole in yellow covered by the black Three Stripes makes the shoes more elevated. The outsole is rubber as expected.

New Adidas Yeezy You Can Buy

There is no official confirmation yet but the Adidas YEEZY 700 V3 “Alvah” may cost around $200. The market release will be February 15, 2020. Check out select retailers, stores, and on Yeezy Supply if you want to snag a pair.

Note that the YEEZY 700 V3 “Alvah” only follows the YEEZY 700 V3 “Azael”. They both come with the same rubber, mesh, neoprene, and glow-in-the-dark cage.









We’re expecting more details will be revealed by Adidas or the Yeezy team in the coming weeks ahead of the commercial launch. Let’s wait and see.