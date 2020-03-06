Nike rolls out Air Zoom Wildhorse 6 and Terra Kiger 6 for outdoor buffs

Nike has generally focused on footwear for roads and arenas. Seldom has the sporting accessory giant broken accord and ventured off-road.

Outdoor enthusiasts with deeper pockets would however know the significance of Nike trails running collection. Ideal for a run from the pavement to rougher trails, these runners are that technological advancement Nike has made to broaden scope.

At the break of dawn on March 5, Nike makes available two new trail sneakers – Air Zoom Wildhorse 6 and Air Zoom Terra Kiger 6.

Wildhorse 6 is geared for murky, rocky terrain









Completely refreshed design of the Air Zoom Wildhorse 6 features more traction and plenty of cushioning for a better stride on off-road trails. With full-length React foam midsole surrounded by a firmer foam on the heel, the shoe has an aggressive outsole.

The underfoot gets a rock plate to protect against sharp rocks without compromising flexibility and comfort. On the underside are multi-direction lugs cut out with an anti-clog coating that ward of mud from building up within the lugs, while full rubber sole and a patch of sticky rubber at the midfoot provide enhanced traction.

The shoe design is completed with durable mesh upper highlighted in mint, yellow and red ribbon around the back. Sock-like collar, lacing system locked down through the midfoot, and breathable sides add to the appeal.

The durable Air Zoom Terra Kiger 6









The Air Zoom Terra Kiger 6 doesn’t see much alteration in design from its predecessor, but the full length React foam midsole adds to the comfort in rocky terrain. The heel sports responsive cushioning and a rock plate in the forefoot protect wearer’s feet on rough terrain.

The runner boasts durable mesh upper, a breathable design and midfoot lacing system for sung support. The asymmetrical skins at the toe enhance the shoe’s durability.