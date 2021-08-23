Footwear

Nike Waffle 2 University Red, Hyper Royal dropping soon

August 23, 2021

Sometimes, we just like to go back to the basics. There are too many quirky and special edition sneakers out in the market that we can’t keep up at times. 

We’re taking a break from all the sandals and mules ideal for lounging too. We’ll focus on something as basic as the Nike Waffle 2. Check this out.

Nike Waffle 2 Goes Retro

Nike Waffle 2 University Red Hyper Royal Launch

The Nike Waffle 2 is a classic silhouette. It has received a number of iterations and redesigns since the time it was introduced more than forty years ago. 

The retro classic sneakers are now available in University Red. Even without us describing the pair, you’d probably think of famous superheroes. Some are saying it’s Captain America-ish but what first came to my mind was Spiderman.

Nike Waffle 2 University Red Hyper Royal Design

Nike Waffle 2 University Red Hyper Royal Price

First popularized in 1977, the Nike Waffle 2 now gives off that etro look. The Waffle sole has long become iconic together with that large Swoosh. The upper comes with  soft suede fabric. The tongue shows off some exposed foam. The plush foam midsole gives better comfort. 

  • Nike Waffle 2 University Red Hyper Royal Where to Buy
  • Nike Waffle 2 University Red Hyper Royal Launch

The Nike Waffle 2 is ready in Hyper Royal and University Red and some Metallic Silver accent. The pair will be ready for £89.95 ($123). Check the Nike webstore in the next few weeks. 

