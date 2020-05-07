IWC Schaffhausen introduces Portugieser perpetual calendar tourbillon boutique edition

International Watch Company introduces the latest boutique edition timepiece to join the Portugieser family. The watch displays a tourbillon mechanism with integrated perpetual calendar and precise moon-phase complications.

Debuted in 1985, the first IWC’s iconic Da Vinci perpetual calendar transformed the traditional watchmaking. IWC has constantly evolved to innovate and enhance the original mechanism of its perpetual calendar series.

The new version at a glance

Keeping the traditional design profile intact, the boutique edition features a blue dial in a 45 x 15.3 mm proprietary armor gold case, covered by Sapphire crystal. The dial comes with three calendar sub-dials and a circular sub-dial size transparent window displaying the tourbillon at 12 o’clock.

The twin counter at 3 o’clock indicates date and power reserve and displays Arabic numerals, the counter at 6 o’clock shows the months, and the week days are displayed on a counter at 9 o’clock.

In addition, the watch comes with a four-digit window that displays the year, it is designed by IWC’s master watchmaker Kurt Klaus. The year automatically shifts to the next one at midnight December 31. This unique feature with timeless functionality makes the watch a legacy to be passed on.

Movement and variants

Maintaining a power reserve of 7 days, the timepiece is driven by the in-house automatic caliber 51950 self-winding movement and the decoration is displayed trough a transparent sapphire case back. The watch is water-resistant up to 30 meters and comes with a blue Alligator leather strap manufactured by Santoni.

The new IWC Portugieser perpetual calendar tourbillon comes in two variations. With identical technical aspects to the mentioned boutique edition, the second one features a white dial in a platinum case. Both the variants are limited edition to 50 pieces each.

The blue boutique edition is priced at about $118,000 and the white dial Platinum watch would retail for approximately $136,500.