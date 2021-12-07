Matthew M. Williams’ Nike Zoom MMW 4 Brown about to be released

The partnership between Matthew M. Williams and Nike will go on. The latest will be based on the Nike Zoom MMW released earlier this year.

The Matthew M. Williams Nike Zoom MMW 004 that was introduced in Triple Black and Rust Factor is getting a follow-up. Dropping soon just before year-end, the Matthew M Williams’ Nike Zoom MMW 4 will be available in Brown.

Nike Zoom MMW 4 Gets Minimal

The pair is one simple release from Nike in collaboration with Givenchy’s creative designer Matthew M. Williams. The American designer has transformed the Nike pair into something that is more ready for winter.

We’re only talking about the color here. We’re not really sure if you can wear the pair while on snow but, of course, you are free to wear your sneakers anywhere, anytime, and anyhow.

Nike Zoom MMW 4 Brown Design

The new colorway is very minimal in brown. The neutral tone makes it ready for almost any outfit. The pair comes with a mesh upper and metallic brown taped seams. The mid panel has some black, glossy areas. On the heel, there’s some Nike and MMW branding in semi-transparent black.

The blacked outsole unit is expected. To add some light contrast, the eyelet and eyestays show touches of light brown. As with the previous iterations, there are two Zoom Air plugs for the forefoot, EVA foam for cushioning, and TPU plates on the sole unit.









The Matthew M Williams Nike Zoom MMW 4 Brown will be sold for $450. You can check select retailers and Nike stores. The pair will be ready soon but no exact date has been provided yet.