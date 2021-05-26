Matthew M. Williams Nike Zoom MMW 004 available in Black, Rust Factor

We believe this won’t be the last Matthew M. Williams-designed sneakers we’ll see. We don’t think it will be the last collaboration with Nike either as the pair in two different colorways definitely attracts a lot of attention.

From the creative director of the French luxury fashion and perfume house Givenchy, here comes the Matthew M. Williams x Nike Zoom MMW 004. It will be available in two color combination: “Rust Factor” and “Black”.

Matthew M. Williams and Nike collab yet again

Dropping tomorrow, May 27, the Matthew M. Williams Nike Zoom MMW 004 will cost you $450. That’s more expensive compared to the usual $200 to $300 price point of regular Nike sneakers but only about half of the $975 Givenchy Giv 1 designed by by Matthew M Williams.

Of the two color options, the “Rust Factor” is obviously the more vibrant and fun. The “Black” is somewhat minimalist because of the neutral tone but then again the design is not that simple. The two are basically the same with the Nike Zoom 004 x MMW earlier released in “Stone”.

Matthew M. Williams x Nike Zoom MMW 004 Design

Matthew M. Williams and Nike’s partnership is off to a good start. Williams have been using all his experiences and creativity plus design principles. Those are then combined with the extensive history of Nike in working on innovations. The new pair shows a moden twist on runners that sneakerheads will just buy for its design and silhouette.







The pair is lightweight, thanks to the olyester knit upper. The design is breathable while structure is dynamic, making the sneakers perfect for everyday. The Zoom technology allows unparalleled comfort and cushioning.