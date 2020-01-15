Nike ZoomX Vaporfly NEXT% Blue Ribbon Sports released

As with almost every week, a new pair of Nike shoes has been introduced. It can be confusing already with all the designs available but you probably won’t get this Nike ZoomX Vaporfly NEXT% Blue Ribbon Sports out of your mind. That is a long name there but just remember it’s a ZoomX style with Blue Ribbon Sports branding.

Many of you may not be familiar with Nike’s history but it was earlier known as Blue Ribbon Sports. This pair brings us back to the roots of Nike but with a futuristic take. It combines powerful tech with simple graphics and text that say bits about Nike’s past.

Back to Nike’s Roots

If you see ‘3107 Pico Boulevard in Santa Monica, CA’ on the shoes, that’s the first retail location of the brand. There’s also a Swoosh with ‘Pico’ plus the ‘By Runners, For Runners’ text on the sides. A 3107 race bib can also be seen.

The shoes’ uppers are made of semi-translucent white Vaporweave. The insoles show a printed Blue Ribbon Sports business card—again as an ode to Nike’s history.

The lace tips are said to alternate between the checkered finish line pattern and an OG Nike Sportswear-style logo. You see, every corner and every side of the Nike ZoomX has been well-designed.

Pair is Very Retro Blue Ribbon Sports

The Nike ZoomX Blue Ribbon Sports boasts a sizeable midsole plus a full-foot carbon fiber plate. The standard ZoomX cushioning system is, of course, part of the design.

On the inner side sole, there is a ‘Verified With Medals and Records’ under a ‘Measured in The Lab’ note. We don’t see it but on the outsole is a retro orange Nike Swoosh.













Check out the Nike webstore to avail of the Nike ZoomX Vaporfly NEXT% Blue Ribbon Sports. The price tag reads $250. You need NikePlus Membership (Members Access) to see the exclusive design.