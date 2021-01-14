Nivada Grenchen’s new Depthmaster pays homage to the 60s original Pac-Man

Vintage dive watches for their simple design and reliability are arguably special for a large community of collectors. One classic from the 1960s that fits this bill is the Nivada Granchen’s Depthmaster 1000, which is now making a comeback to lure contemporary collectors and more.

With the more vividly known ‘Pac-Man’ moniker, the Depthmaster 1000 collection makes a comeback in the original spirit and guts, as the company states. The familiar stainless steel cushion case finish now comes in a slightly larger size and with a few other tweaks that make the 2021 edition different.

Depthmaster re-issue

Nivada Grenchen’s new Depthmaster retains the art deco dial design and features a 39mm polished and brushed stainless steel cushion-shaped case. This is bigger than the original 38mm case, but in the real sense, the difference is negligible. So, if you like a smaller watch, this variation of 1mm shouldn’t in any way be a put off for you.

The new Depthmaster will be delivered in three dial variations – black dials in either yellowed lume or white lume – depending on the model you choose. Nivada Grenchen Depthmaster Pac-Man re-issue is the most appealing here – it will be water-resistant up to 1000m and display impressive Pac-Man–shaped hour markers. Measuring 13mm in thickness the latest Depthmaster features minutes and seconds and also a model with date window at 3 o’clock.

Pricing and availability

The latest vision of the Depthmaster 1000 is powered by an automatic Sellita SW-200, while the original collection featured ETA 2472 movement. The new movement gives the watch a 38-hour power reserve, while the watch is paired with black or brown leather strap or two bracelet options to choose from.

The new Depthmaster will go up on preorder starting mid-February and shipping is slated to begin in June this year. For the interested, the watch on leather strap will start at €850 (approx. $100), while the price for the model on metal bracelet will shoot up to €1050 ($1300).