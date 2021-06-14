Notabag harmonizes benefits of a tote bag and backpack in one

Reusable tote bags have become a good alternative to single-use plastic bags. However, if you are carrying something heavy, they are not the most comfortable. Designed by Adnan Alicusic to solve this problem, the Notabag harmonizes the benefits of a tote bag and backpack in one easy-to-carry design.

The Notabag team combined aesthetic, practical and eco-conscious design with high-quality, durable materials. The hybrid reusable bag is as practical as it is eco-friendly. It becomes a tote bag from a backpack just by pulling on the straps, making it more convenient to carry a variety of heavy items.

Notabag Original

The Notabag Original is made with cotton and rip-stop nylon, boasting a durable, water-resistant and machine-washable form. There is an attached pocket inside that gives you access to your essentials such as wallet or keys. When not in use, the bag can be compacted into a hand-sized pouch that can easily be tucked away in your pocket or in the glove compartment of your car.

Notabag Spring/Summer 2021 collection is available in a range of vibrant colors and modern patterns, including Peach Twist, Blue Twist, Black Brush, Red Brush, Green Sprinkle and Black Sprinkle.

Award-winning design

The versatile brilliance of this design has won multiple awards for the Notabag Original, including German Design Award 2016, Hessischer Staatspreis Universelles Design 2016 and the Good Design Award 2019.

The new series features the multifunctional and reusable Notabag Original, but there are other options as well. Notabag is also available in the Hello World series – featuring monuments from favorite places around the world, Notabag Duffel, Mini and Reflective.