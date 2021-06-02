Oris Hölstein Edition 2021: Neutral gray dial watch with big signature crown

Anniversary edition watches have become a big attraction for watchmakers and watch enthusiasts alike. While some companies wait for significant milestones to roll out their anniversary models, some marques just do it because they have to for their fans.

Oris is a name in the latter category. To celebrate the month of the company’s foundation on June 1, 1904; Oris has debuted a special edition Hölstein Edition 2021 based on its classic Big Crown pilot’s watch. This new watch packs in a refined automatic movement but retains the big crown that has been a unique selling proposition of the lineup first introduced during this month in 1938.

Hölstein Edition 2021

Oris Hölstein Edition 2021 is a 38mm stainless steel case watch that looks a great deal like the company’s Big Crown it’s inspired from. While you get the signature big crown on the size and the pointer date function that uses a large third hand – finished with red lacquer arrow tip – to indicate the date, the watch has subtle distinctions that make it unique.

The 1 to 31 numbers mentioned outside the railroad chapter ring – used to read minutes – represents the day’s date. The unique colorway of the watch with neutral gray dial is specially done for the limited edition variant, which has Large white printed Arabic numerals and a railroad-style subdial right above 6 o’clock with red lacquer small seconds hand.

New movement and other details

Oris has designed the Hölstein Edition 2021 with a smooth bezel and a flat sapphire crystal, and it is powered by a new version of the in-house caliber 400. The watch features caliber 403 under the hood, which offers a humongous 120 hour (five-day) battery life.

The watch is equally interesting on the flip side. It features a screw-down caseback with Oris Bear motif in the center and Hölstein Edition 2021 engraved around it. The watch is limited to 250 pieces and each comes with its own number engraved on the back of the watch.

The interesting anniversary edition Oris watch is water-resistant up to 50 meters and it comes on a swappable gray leather strap for $3,900.