Panerai Luminor Marina 44mm Guillaume Néry is limited to 70 pieces

Panerai has introduced a new model of its Luminor – the Luminor Marina 44mm Guillaume Néry Edition (PAM01122) – that as the name suggests is dedicated to the company’s extreme dive watches ambassador Guillaume Néry. The new watch model is limited to only 70 piece and has been significantly designed to celebrate the 70th anniversary of introduction of Luminor – self-luminous substance – that gives the Panerai dive watches the ease of use in dark deep depths.

Frenchman Néry is a multiple record holder in free deep diving. In addition to being the youngest record holder, he also hold the best record for reaching depths of 126m with just a pair of fins and his charismatic ability to hold breath for up to eight minutes. This is the second model dedicated to the champion since his induction as the Panerai ambassador.

Luminor Marina 44mm Guillaume Néry

The second dive watch bearing Guillaume Néry’s name, the Luminor Marina 44mm 2021 edition features a sandblasted DMLS titanium (DMLS is 3D printing process wherein titanium powder is sintered by a laser) case that measure 44mm in diameter and is reportedly 16.2mm thick. Water-resistant up to 300m the watch comes in a black dégradé dial featuring Arabic numerals, indices, minute and hour hands all treated with Super-LumiNova.

Interestingly, the watch bezel and crown are matched with the case and are made from titanium with rubberized coating. The watch dial is accentuated with the small seconds at 9 o’clock and date window at 3 o’clock. The screwed caseback of the special edition dive watch is crafted from DLC-coated titanium and it’s engraved with the signature of Guillaume Néry, the image of his record of 126m, and the logo for 70-year warranty for the watch.

Movement and pricing

The Luminor Marina 44mm Guillaume Néry is powered by in-house, self-winding calibre P.9010 movement which beats at 28,800vph and offers a long three-day power reserve. The special edition Panerai dive watch comes matched to a black strap made from recycled PET material with a trapezoidal pin buckle conceived through DLC-coated titanium.

The Panerai Luminor Marina 44mm Guillaume Néry also comes on an alternative white rubber strap. It is priced at £17,100 (approx. $23,000) and is available through Panerai boutiques exclusively.