The Mandalorian Playing Cards are crafted for galactic bounty hunters

The Mandalorian season 2 is already over as Baby Yoda has been reunited with a Zedi, free from the evil clutches of Moff Gideon. The climax showing the parting scene with Mando was quite emotional and the excitement for the next season is already the hot topic.

Season 3 of The Mandalorian is a long way away, in fact almost a year to be precise as Disney Plus will release it sometime in December 2021. That’s an agonizingly long wait, so what do you do until then to stay in The Mandalorian vibe?

Play with the Mandalorian cards

Perhaps the premium set of Mandalorian Playing Cards will quench your thirst for the hugely popular Stars Wars franchise. A deck of cards from a galaxy far far away designed by Theory 11 (luxury playing card maker) in collaboration with Lucasfilm. And this is not the first time Theory 11 have designed a deck for Star Wars franchise – their previous collaboration was with JJ Abrams for the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

As one would assume the Aces, Jokers and court cards have all the main characters from the Star Wars franchise – Mando himself, the cute little Grogu, sly Moff Gideon, and the gun-slinging Cara Dune. Each of the cards has a custom artwork for example the King of Clubs is etched in Mando’s character while the Ace of Spades is understandably Baby Yoda.

Premium in every aspect









Like all times, Theory11 crafts the cards to look and feel as premium as they can be. The Mandalorian Playing Cards are made in USA by printing on FSC-certified paper derived from sustainable forests. The printing ink is vegetable-based and the use of starch-based laminate ensure these cards are easy on the environment.

Just like the cards, the outer packaging is jaw-dropping to say the least if you are a Star Wars fan. The pack has the 3D embossed Mandalorian helmet clad in Beskar silver foil and space black tones. That’s perfectly matched with the strikingly cool red foils.

The playing cards are as premium as you can ask for and is themed on The Mandalorian which makes them super special. The deck can be pre-ordered right away for $9.95 with shipping expected in February 2021.