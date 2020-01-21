Panerai Radiomir 8 Days PAM992, Radiomir California 47mm PAM931 have the Retro Look Done Right

Panerai’s Radiomir series of watches are better slotted as The Classic Radiomir featuring wire lugs and the more modern Radiomir 1940 featuring fixed lugs.

The Radiomir 1940 has been more of the focus of attention for Panerai over the recent years so it’s nice to see them finally reviving the classic design with their two recent releases: the Radiomir 8 Days PAM992 and the Radiomir California PAM931.

Radiomir 8 days PAM992

The smaller of the two releases with a diameter of 45mm, the Radiomir 8 days features leather straps with aged treatments giving them the classic centuries old feel. Made of 316L aged steel, the case is perfectly complimented by its domed sapphire crystal, completing its vintage look.

The dial features a unique sandwich construction. The lower disc consists of a brown tinge luminous material. Atop this sits the dark upper disc which has cutouts for the hour marks, and a seconds-subdial. The watch features and in-house caliber P5000 movement that operates at 3Hz with a respectable power reserve of 8 days.

Retail: $8500

Radiomir California PAM931

With its larger 47mm wide case, the Radiomir California, incorporates a mix of Arabic numerals and Roman numerals in its dial design. The dial itself is unique since it features a graduated brown color that is light in the center and darkens as we move towards the perimeter. Atop the dial the watch has blue minute and hour hands and a Plexiglass crystal.

With a similar aged leather strap, and 316L aged steel constitution, as the Radiomir 8 days, what sets this watch apart is its newer movement design. The California features Panrai’s in-house calibre P3000 movement. Although it has a smaller power reserve than the Radiomir 8 days, at just 3 days, the P3000 construction has more elaborate bridges.

Retail: $8700