Parmigiani Tonda 1950 Moonbow tourbillon embroidered in lunar rainbow colors

Watches and Wonders 2020, initially slated to be held in Geneva has now been confined to online unveiling of some of the most upbeat watches seen lately. Yet another eye-candy timepiece released at the event is the Parmigiani Tonda 1950 Moonbow, which derives inspiration from the lunar rainbow.

The tourbillon has an array of colors that depict the magnificence of a lunar rainbow, perfect for your soul mate. If you can live with a lot of colors, it slightly sways to the unisex genre too. Any which way the tourbillon evokes a sense of connection with the universe.

The sublime watch

Looking at this watch you’ll get lost in the spiral galaxy like starscape dial embodied by the colorful palette of rainbow blue, pink, orange, and yellow sapphire, rubies, tsavorites, and amethyst on the bezel. To mark the birth date of Michel Parmigiani on December 2, 1950, the tourbillon is placed at his birth time of 7:08.

The 40.2mm diameter and 9.4 mm thick case is made out of 18k rose gold material. The 40 baguette-cut gemstones weigh 2.59 carats. To complement the case design, the watch comes with the option of Hermès alligator strap or gold bracelet.

The movement

The 30-meter water-resistant watch has an ultra-thin 3.4 mm thickness hand-made PF517 movement having the carefully developed platinum micro-rotor and flying tourbillon. Also it has a power reserve of 48 hours made from 207 different components. It operates at a frequency of 21,600 vph.

Tonda 1950 Moonbow comes in red, blue or gold Hermès leather strap option for $143,900 and with gold bracelet for a price tag of $160,600.