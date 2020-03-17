Perks of Using the American Express Platinum Card

People choose a credit card that comes with generous rewards and perks. The American Express Platinum card or Amex Platinum is the best of luxury reward travel cards, perfect for demanding travelers who place a high degree of value on perks like lounge access and complimentary elite status.

Amex Platinum gives tons of other reasons for you to sign up for this card. It is an ideal card for the aspirational traveler, as it provides complimentary elite status in several car rentals and hotel programs, as well as access to a range of airline lounges.

Advantages of Amex Platinum

The Amex Platinum is full with perks and it also earns valuable Membership Reward points on every purchase you make. It has a bonus category – five points for every dollar you spend on purchasing flights directly with airlines or with American Express Travel, as well as on prepaid hotels booked on amextravel.com.

Membership Reward points have a multitude of uses, especially for those who can leverage them for high-value redemptions through Amex’s impressive lineup of hotel and airline transfer partners. For instance, the welcome bonus can get you a week-long stay in many Choice Hotel locations, or a couple of round-trip domestic flights on Delta, since Amex points transfer to both programs.

It is enticing with its welcome offer of 60,000 points, after making $5,000 in purchases within the first three months of opening the account. Those points are worth at least $600 if you redeem them via Amex Travel.

Complimentary Elite Status

The Amex Platinum Card is one of the few cards that allows you to shortcut the tedious process of earing the elite status in several meaningful programs. With Amex Platinum, you receive complimentary Marriott Bonvoy Gold elite status and Hilton Honors Gold elite status. It also provides you various privileges on the car rental side.

Perks like free upgrades, late check-out, early check-in and complimentary breakfast are common additions. Elite car rental status can lead to paying a midsize rate and snagging any available car in the elite aisle – vehicles like a minivan or SUV, which can easily cost double if selected outright during booking.

Apart from that, this card even gives you access to Amex Platinum Concierge, a phone-based service that can help you book in-demand restaurants and events as well as find a perfect dinner spot or even deliver items on demand.