A keen sense of style is one of the most important facets of the modern-day man. When it comes to men’s clothing, there are some big-name designer brands that can transform your wardrobe with statement pieces. With a range of price points and styles, these brands are embraced all over the world and are among the global trendsetters.

Offering high-quality, easy to wear, and fashionably comfortable apparel, these labels cater to every classic and contemporary menswear need, along with athleisure and techwear. To help you curate a stylish closet, we recommend these popular boutique clothing brands for men in 2022, whose quality and ageless styles make them worth knowing.

Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton, a French fashion house established in 1854, produces a wide range of leather goods, handbags, shoes, watches and accessories. The brand offers All Ready-to-Wear Leather, Coats and Outerwear, Blazer and Jackets, Denim, Shirts, Pants, Sweatshirts and Knitwear and much more. It is one of the most popular men’s brands in the world. Louis Vuitton has stores in different continents and it also sells its designer wears through various e-commerce websites.

Giorgio Armani

Giorgio Armani is an Italian luxury fashion brand founded by Giorgio Armani. The brand is world-famous for its haute couture, ready-to-wear, leather goods, shoes, accessories and much more. Its men’s fashion collection includes T-shirts & Polos, pants, jeans, jackets, outerwear and suits. Impeccable craftsmanship and luxurious materials make the brand’s legacy top-notch and incredibly popular worldwide.

Balenciaga

Balenciaga is a French luxury fashion label was founded by Spanish designer Cristóbal Balenciaga in 1917. It reconfigures historical touchstones and sells the ideas back to its customers by attracting American streetwear culture. The brand is particularly known for its stunning footwear. It also offers a wide array of designer and luxurious leather sneakers, leather goods and outerwear.

Todd Snyder

The eponymous label was launched by Todd Snyder in 2011. The fashion brand specializes in menswear that is inspired by a blend of “Savile Row craftsmanship, military tailoring, and a distinct New York sensibility.” Todd Snyder offers a range of garments from bespoke tailored suits to collaborative capsules with iconic labels like Champion, Timex and FJ Company. If you are looking for traditional casual styles given twists like imported Italian tweeds and tartans normally linked with field clothing.

Patagonia

Patagonia was initially launched for those who love the outdoors, but it has now become a popular brand for its insulated jackets and puffer coats. Patagonia’s Fundamentals collection holds all the basics to curate a stylish and efficient wardrobe that exhibits the brand’s thorough attention to detail. It also offers jeans in a range of sleek solids available in short, long and regular styles, while the sweaters are created with innovative recycled fabrics.