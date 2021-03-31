Porsche reveals 2022 911 GT3 pricing

When it comes to iconic sports cars, you can’t make a list without having the Porsche 911 on it. Porsche revealed the most recent version of the 911 GT3 in February and offered most details at that time. One of the mysteries that remained about the car was exactly how much it would cost. As one of the highest performing 911 models, the price is quite expensive, as you might expect.

The MSRP for the 2022 911 GT3 starts at $161,100. The MSRP doesn’t include the $1350 destination, handling, and process fee. The sticker price represents a significant gain compared to the 2021 911 GT3 that started at $143,600. That’s an increase of $17,500 compared to the outgoing model, but buyers get some significant upgrades.

Power comes from a 4.0-liter naturally aspirated flat-six making 502 horsepower. The most significant changes come in the car’s chassis with a race-derived suspension setup and bigger brakes. Buyers of the 2022 model also get additional technology in the interior.

The new tech includes the latest generation of the Porsche Communication Management system with a new touchscreen interface based on the system used in the Taycan. The new tech the automaker is integrating into the 911 range is driving the price up all around.

The 911 Carrera now has a base price of $101,200. The 911 Turbo S Cabriolet, which sits at the top of the 911 hierarchy, will start at $219,800. For those wondering, the 911 Turbo S Cabriolet features a twin-Turbo 3.8-liter flat-six that makes 640 horsepower. Porsche notes that the 2022 911 GT3 will reach dealerships this fall.