Watch a Nissan GT-R camera car filming a GT-R NISMO around a racetrack

As it turns out, only a specially-rigged Nissan GT-R camera car is capable of filming a GT-R NISMO around a racetrack, and it makes a ton of sense. The Nissan GT-R has four seats and is roomy enough for a small camera crew. But more than being surprisingly practical and versatile as a high-speed camera car, only a Nissan GT-R is fast and agile enough to catch up with a 2020 GT-R NISMO.

The Nissan GT-R camera car is the brainchild of Mauro Calo

Mauro Calo is not your typical film buff. He’s also a professional precision driver. Most of all, he’s an automotive video expert working on big-budget movies and automotive TV programs. But when planning to film a 2020 GT-R NISMO dancing gracefully around Lausitzring racetrack in Brandenburg, Germany, Calo had a lightbulb moment.

“When I started to think about developing a high-performance camera car, I quickly realized that the Nissan GT-R was the only car that would meet my criteria,” said Calo. “It has supercar performance, with outstanding all-wheel-drive handling and stability. It’s famously reliable, and it can seat the team I need to operate the camera system. There were no other contenders.”

So, Calo’s team hit the drawing boards and began constructing a bespoke tubular structure for the carbon-fiber camera mounting system. When Nissan found a suitable GT-R, the tubular frame was welded to the car’s chassis.

Apparently, the GT-R is roomy enough to accommodate Calo and his camera crew

Unlike other supercars, the Nissan GT-R has proper seats in the back. Admittedly, it’s not the roomiest or comfiest backseats in the world. But it has enough room for a gimbal operator, a focus puller, and a director – with Calo behind the wheel.

The result of all this? Breathtaking footage

The 2020 Nissan GT-R NISMO is the pinnacle of Godzilla. It has an upgraded motor with enhanced aerodynamics to deliver Earth-shattering acceleration and accessible performance.

Fitted with GT3-style turbochargers, the engine produces 600-horsepower and 481 pound-feet of torque. It goes from 0 to 60 mph in 2.5-seconds and has the agile reflexes of a scared feline.

With razor-sharp handling and the cornering prowess of a rally car, Calo and his crew chose the right camera car for the job.

“I knew already, from driving it on the photo and video shoots, what a great car the Nissan GT-R is,” said Calo. “But since I adapted my Nissan GT-R to be a high-speed camera car and have been using it to film some of the world’s fastest cars on track, my respect and appreciation of its performance, reliability, and stability have only increased. It amazes me and the teams I work with every time we use it.”

The 2020 Nissan GT-R starts at $113,540 while the GT-R NISMO retails for around $212,435. But if the NISMO is a bit rich and you still want a NISMO-tuned 600-horsepower motor, the GT-R Track Edition offers the same thrills at $147,235.