Prada x Adidas Originals Forum Low Triple Black announced

The Prada-Adidas love story is once again surfacing. Pradidas wants to create a buzz and this new pair that resulted from the two top brands’ collaboration is a fresh project.

The new design collaboration brings the Prada x adidas Originals Forum Low Triple Black. It’s a classic silhouette that comes out in a tonal colorway. It’s mainly black all over. The only other color we see is the silver on the triangle Prada logo and the zipper on the small pouch.

New Prada x Adidas Collab

This Triple Black pair follows a previous all-white ensemble. The pair is actually “green” (read: eco-friendly) as it is part of the Re-Nylon Project by Prada. It’s an effort by the Italian luxury brand to make use of old and used plastics gathered from the ocean and landfills.

It’s not clear how many percent of the sneakers are made of plastic but each pair shows premium leatherson the main shoe areas like the lateral stripes, mudguard, and the tongue. Even the lining comes in premium leather.

Prada Adidas Originals Forum Low Triple Black Design

Going across the quarter panels, toe boxes, heels, and eyelets are soft nylon fabrics. A Prada pouch is found on each shoe, hanging from the top part of the tongue where an embossed PRADA MILAN branding peeks out. There is the signature triangle logo on the pouch that is actually detachable.

The pouch may not really have a use but up to you, you can maybe put some coins and bills there. It could be your secret wallet when you need to go out and don’t want to bring a wallet.

The Prada x Adidas Originals Forum Low Triple Black sneakers may be released soon. We just don’t know when exactly or for how much. The Prada x adidas A+P LUNA ROSSA 21 Sneakers were priced at £450 before so the new pair could be around the same price point which is $620 when converted.