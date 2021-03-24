Montblanc introduces 1858 Split Seconds Chronograph in Lime Gold casing

Montblanc 1858 Split-Seconds Chronograph has been through bronze and titanium cases. It’s time for the ancient Minerva-inspired watch to get a Lime Gold update – which is the company’s proprietary gold alloy.

In an intriguing new approach, the 1858 Split-Seconds Chronograph has now received a case made from a mix of 18k gold, silver and iron. The Lime Gold case, as the shade is referred to, is complemented well the fascinating dial comprising cathedral hands, a sunray finish and 19th century fonts.

Unique case and design

Unique case materials is not new to the 1858 Split-Second Chronograph, in fact since the release in 2019 in bronze material, it went through titanium casing last year, now the more subtle Lime Gold is what Montblanc has made very exclusive to grab.

Only 18 examples of this edition will be available. If the vintage look in a watch is your choice, you may want to act fast to grab one of these. The more notable aspect of the watch dial is the snail-shaped tachymeter scale which reminds one of the Minerva military chronograph from 1930, the watch that the Montblanc 1858 Split-Second Chronograph is chiefly inspired.

The green cathedral hands and attractive Arabic numerals in same color really highlight the golden, vintage-style dial of Montblanc’s special edition timepiece. The hands and numerals are Super-LumiNova coated for visibility in the dark, while the 44mm dial of the 1858 Split Second Chronograph is 30 meter water-resistant.

Movement and pricing

The flamboyant look of the Montblanc timepiece is supplemented well by the hand-wound, in-house Caliber MB M16.31 movement that offers a power reserve of up to 50 hours. The watch is presented with a see-through sapphire crystal caseback, revealing the magnificence of the German silver coated 18k gold bridges and plates, and other intricacies.

Montblanc 1858 Split Seconds Chronograph Lime Gold comes paired with a nubuck alligator leather strap and is expected to launch next month for an astounding $50,000.