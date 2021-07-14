Prada Adidas A+P LUNA ROSSA 21 new colorways dropping soon

Prada isn’t exactly known as a sports brand. It’s a century-old Italian luxury fashion house that is popular for its understated and classic style. On the other hand, Adidas is almost synonymous with sports.

Combine the two and you get a pair of minimalist yet classy Prada Adidas A+P LUNA ROSSA 21. The pair is available in two new colorways: Core Black/Red and Mgh Solid Grey/Matte Silver/Red.

PRADIDAS Strikes Again

This isn’t the first time Prada and Adidas teamed up. A couple of years ago, there was the Prada X Adidas Superstar for the silhouette’s 50th anniversary in the sneaker market.

Prada has also released a few interesting pair of sneakers. The Prada Chunky Block Low Sneakers was memorable because it could give anyone a 75mm lift.

The A+P LUNA ROSSA 21 was earlier introduced. New color combinations are now available and we believe these two will sell faster than the previous versions released.







Prada Adidas A+P LUNA ROSSA 21 Design

Looking really like ‘Gunmetal’, the Mgh Solid Grey/Matte Silver/Red model comes with a PRIMEGREEN upper made of recycled material. The outer shell is hydrophobic E-TPU in gray. The full-length BOOST midsole is covered in Continental rubber. The EVA tongue comes with quick-lacing laces.

The Core Black/Red iteration is the same but the body and upper come with darker tones. The heels are where you will see the some red accent.







The Prada x adidas A+P LUNA ROSSA 21 Sneakers are priced at £450 ($623). You can purchase on the Adidas’ CONFIRMED app starting July 19 9 AM BST.