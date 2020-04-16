Premiata SS20 Steven classic silhouette now available

If you have ever worn a Premiata shoe you’d know multiple interpretation of the logo printed in the outsole is one of their USPs. A stylistic approach that has won them continuous fanfare.

Taking about printed outsole – one shoe-line that’s seen it for the longest time is the Steven sneakers. Now, taking a leaf out of the Steven’s stylebook, Premiata has revealed the SS20 Steven, the latest addition to the line.

A classic revival

Part of Premiata’s Spring/Summer 2020 collection, the all new SS20 is a versatile sneaker that’s representative of the ongoing court sneaker design of the Steven shoe-line.

The classic silhouette blends the look of the tennis shoes from the nineties in a very contemporary form factor. It is street-smart and will find takers in people who want a low-cut basketball shoe for their casual wear.

Take it home

Available in black, white and gray leather upper, the low-top SS20 features a round toe, and flat rubber sole with interpretations of the logo seen at intervals on the outsole. The branding extends to the embossed tongue, heel counter and the midfoot on either sides.

The distressed finish of the shoe may not be for the subtle design takers, but for those who opt for it – the shoe features lace-up front fastening for better on foot support.

Selling for a sticker price of $290, SS20 Steven promises to offer an improvised fit and comfort.