Prinker M: Palm-sized device lets you print a tattoo in seconds

Ink can be a serious way to showcase their personality for some, but many of us fear the pain and discomfort of getting a tattoo. If you want to get a tattoo but you’re unsure of how it would look, or you don’t wish to go through the pain; a temporary tattoo is a good idea.

Even more interesting is the idea of getting that temporary tattoo at the convenience of your home and time of your choosing with a portable and simple to use Prinker M, which is coming to the Consumer Electronics Show (CES).

The Prinker M

Launched after the success of Prinker Korea Inc.’s Prinker S, the Prinker M is a mini, portable digital temporary tattoo printer that’s named a CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree and will be on show in Vegas early next month.

Designed for individuals fond of expressing themselves through ink but not willing to undergo pain or commit to a permanent tattoo, the Prinker M is a palm-sized device and weighs under 250g. Powered by a rechargeable battery, the device can print a temporary, water-resistant tattoo on your skin instantly. The tattoo can be removed easily with soap and water.

Pricing and availability

Consumers have the option to choose tattoos from more than 11,000 designs in the Prinker library or they can also fully customizable their tattoo in any size. This means, you can have your artist design a custom tattoo for you, which the Prinker M can then print on your body.

The Prinker M is registered with the FDA and is safe and versatile to use. It would cost $199 when it’s available in January next year. According to the makers, the Prinker M comes with a color ink cartridge, which should be able to print about 1,000 temporary tattoos.