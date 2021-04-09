PUMA Hoops Court Rider ready for the court

PUMA may not be your first choice when it comes to the court but the brand is certainly upping its game when it comes to form, function, and design. The PUMA Hoops series is getting a new silhouette in the form of the Court Rider. This is the first time a Rider pair can get into the basketball court, ready to deliver maximum performance.

The PUMA Hoops Court Rider shows the brand’s heritage lifestyle ethos and combines them with modern technology. The result is a hybrid design that can be used in the court and in the streets.

PUMA Hoops Court Rider Design

Since this is the first PUMA Hoops Court Rider, Puma opted for a neutral gray and white base. The pair gets the necessary oomph with the colorful accents of neon yellow, orange, blue, and green.

The pair takes advantage of PUMA’s proprietary Rider foam which is now found inside the midsole. Flexibility and support are possible with a 5/8 cut. The rubber outsoles offer reliable traction. The lacing system is dynamic for a better fit.

PUMA Hoops Court Rider coming soon

The PUMA Hoops Court Rider is expected to be worn by several WNBA and NBA players this season. Watch out for the likes of RJ Barrett, LaMelo Ball, Deandre Ayton, and Katie Lou Samuelson among others.











PUMA Hoops Court Rider will be sold for $100 (retail price). Check select retail stores online and offline and on the PUMA webstore.