Supreme x Nike Air Cross Trainer III Low to be released in two colorways

Nike often does collabs with other bigger brands. One of the most popular names is Supreme and the two have actually worked together several times already.

Last year, there was the Supreme x Nike Air Force 1 that launched with simplicity and timeless design. The Supreme x Nike Air Max Plus followed a few months later in three colorways. A year later, we’re learning about another collection that will be out in two colorways.

Supreme x Nike Air Cross Trainer III Low Black/Gorge Green/University Red

The Supreme x Nike Cross Trainer Low is ready for Fall 2021. The sneakers will be ready in White/Pine Green/University Gold and Black/Gorge Green/University Red. The classic Cross Trainer Low silhouette is exclusive for Supreme.

The pair features the classic perforated leather toe regions. The tongues and heel panels come with mesh design and DURAPLUSH material. The Swooshes are found on the lateral and medial sides.







Supreme x Nike Air Cross Trainer III Low White/Pine Green/University Gold

Notice the debossed NIKE on the tongues. On the rear, you will see the classic Nike Air and Supreme branding. The rubber sole units boast some flex grooves and lugs for maximum traction.







The Supreme x Nike Cross Trainer 3 Low will be out beginning October 14, 11AM EDT in the US. The pair will drop in Japan on October 16. Price tag reads $130.