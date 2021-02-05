PUMA Speedcat OG Sparco ready in Maize-Puma Black, Puma Black-Whisper White colorways

Pantone’s color of the year is Illuminating Yellow. It’s actually joined by Ultimate Gray. We don’t know how you choose to use the colors each year but we know many people will start with their clothes or shoes. For the sneakerheads, it really is very easy. Buy new pairs that showcase the colors in creative ways.

The yellow mixed with a different color is cool to the eyes. It’s a warm color alright but having a yellow pair of sneakers will make anyone look “cool”. Not anyone can pull off wearing yellow but you can start with the new PUMA Speedcat OG Sparco in Maize-Puma Black.

PUMA x Sparco Partnership Through the Years

PUMA is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Speedcat OG. It’s releasing two new colorways of the classic silhouette: Maize/Puma Black and Puma Black/Whisper White. The Maize/Puma Black may be the more attractive pair but the Puma Black/Whisper White is just as stylish.

Puma and Sparco teamed-up way back in 1999 for a Speedcat OG. It soon became a favorite of race drivers and car enthusiasts. In case you didn’t know, Sparco is a popular auto parts and accessories maker in Italy. The Speedcat OG was first designed for the race car drivers but of course, the pair can also be worn as regular sneakers.











PUMA Speedcat OG Sparco gets new colors

The PUMA Speedcat OG Sparco is released once again. It seems re-issues are really a thing now so expect more designs from decades ago from different shoe brands to be introduced. It’s not that these shoemakers are running out o creativity. There is that vintage or retro feeling that comes when an old design or colorway gets released again in new styles, colors, or updated versions.

For the PUMA Speedcat OG Sparco, the design is the same. It comes with a suede upper with the large Sparco branding on the tongue. The shoes boast a racing heel, a grippy outsole, and padded ankles. The outsole is said to offer tread similar to a car tire.

The “Puma Black/Whisper White” version is similar but with the addition of a metallic gold PUMA branding on the lateral. The pair is also full suede for that classic look and feel—sporty but elegant too.











The PUMA Speedcat OG Sparco in both “Maize/Puma Black” and “Puma Black/Whisper White” will be available in select stores for €100 EUR. The pair is currently listed on Puma.com for $100.