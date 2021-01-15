Razer Blade 15 and Blade Pro 17 gaming laptops pack Nvidia RTX 30 GPUs

Razer has announced the all-new Blade 15 and Blade Pro 17 gaming laptops. The laptops are powered by Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 series laptop GPUs and offer new display options with higher refresh rates and resolutions. Configurations of the new machines start at $1699, making them more affordable than past generations.

Configurations are available utilizing up to the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080. The laptop GPUs use the Nvidia Ampere architecture and promise increased energy efficiency of up to two times and technologies to improve battery life when gaming on the go. The machines also feature Whisper Mode 2.0 for less noise production when working in quieter environments.

Razer will offer the Blade 15 Advanced Model with three available 15.6-inch display options. Options include a full HD screen with 360Hz refresh, Quad HD at 240Hz supporting Nvidia G-Sync, and an Ultra HD OLED with a wide color space operating at 60 Hz. The Blade Pro 17 is available with three 17.3-inch display options, including Full HD at 360Hz, Quad HD at 165Hz, and Ultra HD at 120Hz.

Razer says the Blade Pro 17 continues to be one of the thinnest 17-inch gaming laptops on the market, measuring in at 19.9mm x 260mm x 395mm. Blade notebooks also support 360-degree sound with THX Spatial Audio over any analog headphones and internal speakers.

Storage options go up to 1 terabyte, and the laptops can be fitted with up to 32 gigabytes of RAM. The Razer Blade 15 starts at $1699 and can be preordered directly from Razer, and will be available to purchase from select retailers on January 26. The Blade Pro 17 starts at $2299.99 and is available for preorder directly from Razer now with expanded availability from other retailers in Q1.