Reebok x Jurassic Park Instapump Fury OG now available

Reebook definitely knows how to satisfy the cravings of the sneakerheads. Those geeks who still go crazy over Jurassic Park will fall in love with this new collection that brings back ‘90s childhood memories.

Almost three decades later, the iconic film series has remained as a timeless classic. Reebok wants to try out the movie’s popularity by launching its first collab with the Jurassic Park franchise. The collection includes apparel and footwear but of course, we’re here to focus on those new sneakers.

Reebok x Jurassic Park: A Movie Nerd’s Dream Come True

Every pair comes with bits from the film, whether from an important prop or a character. See the details from the sockliners to outsoles and more.

Even if you’re neither a Jurassic Park fan or a sneakerhead, you will enjoy just looking at the new iteration of the Instapump Fury OG. Reebook always introduces unique designs of this particular silhoutte. This one comes with leather lining. Notice the Jurassic Park logo on the pump ball.

Reebok x Jurassic Park Sneakers Design

The other pairs from the collection will have you stomping your way to the stores once they are available on sale. More silhouettes will be released in different sizes and colorways.





The Reebok x Jurassic Park Instapump Fury OG is now available on select stores. Check out Reebok.com for more information.