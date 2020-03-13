Refreshing Converse CX line boasts bold styling and premium comfort

Massachusetts-based shoemaker, Converse known for their timeless sneakers is pushing the envelope of new age design and styling with their latest collection. Centred on three F’s – Form, Function and Fit, these sneakers are something you’ll either absolutely love or dismiss on first sight. That’s the kind of love hate relationship, the brand is looking to risk with this line.

The sneaker is a refreshing take on the classic Chuck Taylor in a line-up of three new offerings – All-Star Disrupt CX, Chuck Taylor Disrupt CX and Chuck Taylor All Star CX.

All Star Disrupt CX

This is the loudest of them all, adding a future-forward punch to the classic Chuck Taylor All Star silhouette. A high-cut sneaker with exaggerated midsole, extended heel counter and cut-out midfoot.

All Star CX

A more reminiscent copy of the original Chuck style, All Star CX has the CX canvas, foam design and the extended outsole design for city dwellers. There’s transparent foxing which highlights the midsole and adds unique style.

Chuck Taylor Disrupt CX

This one has a sleek laceless upper design with the same extended heel as seen in the other two variants. It adapts the translucent styling of the All Star CX.

According to Brandis Russell, the VP of Global Footwear at Converse; “CX allows Converse to create more functional, stylish and comfortable footwear than ever before. In time, we plan to integrate its elements into every footwear product we make.”

Trifecta of new materials

The essence of the 3F’s is reflected in the three new materials which make this converse collection unique. The CX stretch canvas which is a supple, durable synthetic material which adapts to the wearer’s foot. Then there’s the CX foam cushioning with single density PU insoles and lightweight phylon midsoles for enhanced comfort. And finally the outsole that promotes durability and flexibility.

All the three sneakers are marked by the bold orange sole which gives them a distinct appeal. The collection in black, white and red color options will drop in the Converse webstore on March 19 followed by the release of TAKAHIROMIYASHITATheSoloist’s All-Star Disrupt CX.